An idea to fill government coffers

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we hear about the financial shortcomings of both state and local coffers. Anticipated cuts and raised taxes are in the future.

A wonderful way for raising funds for the state and local governments would be to enforce the speed limits on our roads. All of our major highways have become a NY Autobahn. Speeds in excess of 75 mph are commonplace. We haven’t seen any enforcement of the speed limits or police cars on the highways. Motorcycles fly by, cars race along and it’s a free-for-all. Great amounts of fines can be given to help bring us back to civility and some normalcy while replacing lost revenue.

I am sure that this will generate big bucks and slow people down on our “raceways.”

Mark N. Siegel,

Melville

We need these acts of kindness

It was a Saturday morning at 9:20 in my shopping area. First stop: Walgreens, but the guard wouldn’t let me in till someone walked out. No more than 10 people in the store. I finally got in. Next stop, near the end of the block, was Key Food. Same situation.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, safety is key to protecting us all. I truly believe this is what needs to be done, and I am 70 years old. Finally, in Key Food, the checkout line was long. We were all kept six feet apart.

A young woman in front of me saw an elderly woman with just a few items and told her to take her place, and the young woman took her own basket back to the end of the line. This was a true act of kindness. I’m not too old to learn from a younger person and did the same with a man behind me, telling him to go in front of me.

We all now face the dangers of the coronavirus and need to take time to show acts of kindness to others. So display these acts — even if it means going out of your way.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr.,

Glen Oaks Village