In East Islip, problems extend from the roads

We all acknowledge our roads are in terrible shape, including in my hamlet of East Islip. I have tried to find out which roads will be repaved in my town, however either this is top-secret information or no plan exists.

I went to the town’s offices over a year ago to request a copy of the capital budget and their plan to repave roads. I wanted to speak with the finance person who could tell me how much of my tax dollars were being used to repave roads. I was referred to the town attorney. I knew this was going nowhere since I was being lawyered up. I made my request under FOIL and waited.

In the interim, I called the highway superintendent and inquired about the road-repaving plan. He provided a long-winded evaluation process that occurs every year. However, upon asking for the plan he could not produce one. The attorney got back to me a few weeks later and basically stated no funds are budgeted and there is no plan.

Our roads get worse and our politicians are unable to address the problem, but we know they love to boast how they are doing “the people’s work.”

Michael Fagan,

East Islip

Questioning parishes’ initial closing delay

Around mid-March, corporate America began staffing from home because of COVID-19. Our bishop shut down the Diocese of Rockville Centre, and all his administrative staff began working from home, yet more than a week elapsed before local parishes followed suit and closed their offices. I know this because I have a loved one serving in such capacity. An overwhelming majority of these jobs are held by women.

Some local church offices are set up in such a manner that public contact is inevitable. It was clear that New York City and its surrounding suburbs were quickly becoming the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus. I called the diocese and was told by the bishop’s communications spokesman that local parish closure remained at the discretion of individual parishes. I believe the bishop should have taken charge and closed all local parishes and not placed these women at risk.

Is this an unfortunate blunder or an example of the patriarchal Catholic Church continuing to treat women as inferior?

Jim Hickey,

Westbury