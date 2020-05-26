TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
OpinionCoronavirus
By Roger Tilles

Three ways to boost the Three R's online

Young man at the desk is learning online.

Young man at the desk is learning online. E-learning, listening to the lesson, whatch the video and communicating. Vector illustration doodles, thin line art sketch style concept Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/sv_sunny

Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.
Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Several years ago, New York’s highest court ruled that every student has a right to a “sound, basic education.” In the years since, the state has struggled to define exactly what that means, but in the age of COVID-19-induced remote learning, no child can receive even a basic education without adequate access to technology.

Doing so requires three things — a teacher who can fluently deliver instruction online, a device on which the student can access the lessons and do his or her work, and the internet connectivity needed to keep that teacher and student connected. There is work to do in all three areas.

In many parts of our state, there is virtually no internet infrastructure to serve students’ homes. Some districts are moving school buses with Wi-Fi “hot-spots” through neighborhoods for an hour at a time to give students a glimpse of the internet. We can simultaneously admire this creativity and mourn its inadequacy to deliver meaningful, interactive educational experiences for students and their teachers.

It took some seven weeks and a call to Apple chief executive Tim Cook for New York City to provide 300,000 iPads to its 1.1 million students after schools closed. We can applaud this herculean achievement, but there are many school districts in the state without the resources or celebrity contacts to provide the devices their students need to partake in online learning should it continue into the fall.

Every educator wants students to succeed, and the early take-away from my conversations with students, parents, and teachers is that the learning online falls short of that in the classroom. We have yet to exhaust the potential of online and technology-enabled instruction, and so we must do more ongoing training for teachers, parents and students. But it also seems far-fetched to believe it will somehow rival the physical classroom as soon as this fall. Remaining in the online environment will exact a learning penalty, and nowhere will it be greater than in communities where students lack both a device and internet connection.

So what should we do? Three things.

First, access to the internet must be a basic utility, just like electricity or water, available in every neighborhood in the state, and will require “moonshot” leadership from the state. In some communities this will mean stringing wires on poles, in other communities, it will mean making low- or no-cost service available to students. But we cannot let infrastructure remain a barrier.

Second, whatever the state’s fiscal difficulties, it must fund devices for students who lack them. It makes no sense to fund a school that has no means of connecting with its students.

And third, the state must provide teachers, parents and students with training in the use of these tools. The limitations inherent in online learning only serve to underscore the need to maximize its potential, if only to mitigate those shortcomings. Moreover, the state must use all of the evidence gathered from this three-month experiment in online learning to develop a research-based, developmentally appropriate understanding of what works for children. To date, most online learning has served older learners — high school- and college-aged students. It is ridiculous to think that models which appear effective with students with greater independence, knowledge, and frankly typing skills, will somehow be appropriate for a kindergartner. Similar research must be done with special populations — students with disabilities, and English language learners.

There is little time to waste — a 9-year-old is in fourth grade only once. If we are to avoid further potential regression, particularly in our most disadvantaged populations, the planning, building and investing for September must begin now. This is the time for the new, bold American “moonshot.” Let’s have New York lead the way. 

Roger Tilles represents Long Island on the state’s Board of Regents.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Columns

A view of some of the more than Dobie: These souls could tell us how it's done
A cleaner at the Cohalan Court Complex in Listen: What it's like to be a cleaner amid COVID-19
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered teachers and students Filler: Will distance learners have a Field Day with half days?
Book Revue co-owner Robert Klein leaves the Huntington Listen: Reading through the pandemic
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies during a hearing Young: DeVos' reforms draw challenge
Gorham Mountain in Acadia National Park, cloaked in Dobie: The view from here is not so clear
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search