Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Click here to subscribe.

Daily Point

Singas gets a new job

The profile of Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas got quite an elevation Thursday as she appeared with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and her regional counterparts, Manhattan’s Cyrus Vance and Suffolk’s Tim Sini, to express their support for Singas taking control of the investigation of Eric T. Schneiderman.

At a news conference that started out with the awkward body language of Vance and an unsmiling Sini, both of whom had actual jurisdiction over the allegations against the former attorney general, Cuomo explained why he used his power to assign the case to Singas, citing her extensive background in prosecuting domestic violence and sexual abuse cases.

“You want to avoid even the appearance of the perception of a conflict,” said Cuomo, noting the concern swirling around Vance’s office over not filing charges against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Vance is investigating a second Weinstein case, and Cuomo has asked Schneiderman’s office to review what happened in the handling of the first probe. Their offices had been sniping at each other ever since The New Yorker published its story Monday night that chronicled physical abuse allegations of four women against Schneiderman.

But by the end of the packed news conference Thursday, the tension seemed to ease. Singas praised Vance “as a giant in the field of criminal justice” and an adviser and a friend, while Cuomo lavished praised on the Manhattan DA’s office, noting that he worked there at the start of his career. Cuomo even got Sini to smile when the governor described him as newly elected, “but getting older by the hour.”

But Singas, who has spent almost all of her 27-year career specializing in such cases, made the best argument for why she should lead the probe: “These cases are the most troubling and gut-wrenching and complex cases . . . because of the relationships, emotional investment and codependence” between the victims and perpetrators.

“Being a voice for the vulnerable is my passion,” said Singas, who at one point seemed to be talking directly to the women who told their stories to The New Yorker. “I have assembled a team of extraordinarily talented prosecutors with a collective 125 years of experience. I urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Rita Ciolli