Daily Point

Inside Albany’s chaos

There were no sightings of Navy Cmdr. Tom Croci in Albany Wednesday, nor were any expected as the State Legislature is about two weeks from its scheduled end of session. The overall assumption now is that Croci, who gives Republicans the deciding 32nd vote in the State Senate, might never return.

Croci, who represents the 3rd Senate District, announced in May that he would not seek re-election because he has decided to return to active duty. The lack of information even about his whereabouts is bewildering for many in Albany, however, because he had promised to fulfill his responsibilities as a senator and return to Albany for end-of-session votes.

A lobbyist working the Senate hallways told The Point that the talk is that it would take an appeal to President Donald Trump, as commander in chief, to amend Croci’s military orders and get him back to the state Capitol. With Croci AWOL and the sudden family emergency of George Amedore, a GOP senator from Rotterdam, the working GOP majority now only has 30 votes, but it still controls the calendar. That means Democrats can only bring up hostile amendments, and even then they would need Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul presiding over the chamber to succeed.

Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan and Democratic leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins hammered out a bit of a truce Wednesday morning to at least temporarily end the chaos that consumed Tuesday’s session. For Wednesday, both parties will continue to pass many small local bills important to their districts. As of now, there is agreement only to move one major piece of legislation forward: a bill strongly supported by New York’s teacher unions that would decouple scores on standardized tests from being used to evaluate teachers.

“It’s day to day,” said Sen. Todd Kaminsky about whether significant bills for Long Island would come up for a vote. One of those bills would provide state money to ease the pain of school districts and local governments that would lose revenue if the Long Island Power Authority’s assessment cases are settled. Another involves a surcharge on ride-hailing services to raise money for Nassau and Suffolk counties. “Those are not even being discussed,” he said.

Rita Ciolli