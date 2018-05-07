Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! To subscribe click here.

Cooked-up: LIPA plant purchase idea

Huntington Town Board member Eugene Cook is flailing about as he tries to find a way to blunt the impact of potentially reduced tax revenue from the Northport power plant, taxes that are paid by all Long Island Power Authority customers.

Cook’s effort to essentially impose a carbon tax didn’t pick up steam at a town board meeting last week, so he is pushing a new scheme: Seize the plant by eminent domain.

This idea doesn’t seem to have much juice, either.

Cook’s rationale is that a new assessment of approximately $194 million that LIPA assigned to the plant in a different tax certiorari case is so ridiculously cheap, the town should take over the plant and run it as a municipal utility. He says this would reduce taxes and electric rates, but he has provided no analysis to back up the claim. LIPA is reminding him that if something looks too good to be true, that’s because it is.

LIPA filed a lawsuit in 2010 seeking a 90 percent reduction in the town’s assessed value of $3.6 billion for the plant, bringing its fair market value down to about $360 million. That’s why Cook says that this most recent assessment of $194 million is a bargain.

According to a letter sent to the town on Monday morning by LIPA general counsel Jon R. Mostel, $194 million would not be the final cost; instead, a court would have to offer National Grid just compensation, which is likely to have a higher price tag.

His dismissive missive goes on to say that should LIPA win the certiorari case, the town would still be on the hook for refunding more than $570 million in taxes it paid since the 2010 challenge. And Mostel warned that the plant actually loses money as time passes after factoring in the cost of fuel and operations. It runs at only 18 percent of its capacity now because there is cheaper power to be bought in the New York market.

LIPA’s challenge to the valuation of its power plants is scheduled to go to trial in one big case on June 11, and while Nassau County (Barrett and Glenwood Landing) and the Town of Brookhaven (Port Jefferson) are deep into productive settlement talks, Huntington seems willing to roll the dice. That’s primarily because the Northport school district, which would not have to shoulder the $570 million refund, but faces less revenue in the future, is rejecting all offers.

LIPA will not settle with the town alone. So as the school district drives a bus off a cliff, town board members are strapped into their seats, with Cook screaming the loudest.

Rita Ciolli