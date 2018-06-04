Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Click here to subscribe.

Torres looking for a landing at OTB

Suffolk Democratic Party chairman Rich Schaffer seems to have finally found a job for Michael Torres, the Conservative Party secretary with a less-than- compelling resume but who is a factor in political endorsement deals.

The path is being cleared for Torres to be hired at Suffolk County Off-Track Betting, a known patronage pit that has been resurrected by the success of its video-lottery-terminal casino in Islandia. The problem for Suffolk OTB president Phil Nolan is that Torres is not likely to pass a state background check because he has a 1997 misdemeanor conviction for promoting gambling. That once stopped him from getting a job with the county sheriff’s department that his mentor, Edward Walsh, the imprisoned former Suffolk Conservative Party chairman, used as a fiefdom.

Torres failed to disclose that conviction in 2013 on a job application for the Islip Board of Reassessment Review, resulting in his arrest a year later and a felony charge for submitting a false statement to the town.

Torres, the former Conservative Party chair for Islip Town, pleaded to a noncriminal violation and left the part-time reassessment gig when he moved out of town. And don’t forget that Torres was fired from his $105,000-a-year job as senior assistant commissioner of the Suffolk County Board of Elections in 2015 in a political feud that also called into question his behavior at the elections board.

So Torres does not have a so-stellar resume, but it’s his 1997 conviction that would disqualify him in the heavily regulated gambling industry. A 2014 Newsday story reported that at the time of his gambling arrest, Torres, who estimated he lost $30,000 to $40,000, wrote in a sworn statement: “I realized that what I was doing was breaking the law but I didn’t think I would get caught.” Torres was initially charged with accepting more than five bets totaling more than $5,000, a felony.

But as Schaffer was putting his judicial deal into effect in the last few weeks, he somehow was motivated to take care of Torres. So Nolan was told to find a spot for Torres, which would please Walsh, who is still playing his cards from prison. Nolan, The Point is told, first balked because he has no love lost for Walsh, stemming from a political grudge involving his brother, George Nolan. But that’s a whole other story.

Yet, Phil Nolan is finding a way to comply with the request from the Democratic boss, who put him in the lucrative OTB job after he lost the Islip supervisor’s race to Tom Croci, the state senator who has gone missing from Albany in the final weeks of the session.

Interestingly, the request comes at a time when Nolan is trying to reduce the top-heavy OTB payroll by shifting some of its cost to the prosperous casino by giving OTB employees dual roles.

Doesn’t look like that strategy would work for Torres if Nolan has to wall him off from the gambling operation. The Point is still trying to find out when the exciting new job at Suffolk OTB will be posted. Check back.

