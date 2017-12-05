Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

A taxing bill

In conference calls with the media in the past week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo railed against the planned curtailment or elimination of federal tax deductions for state and local income and property taxes, calling them a new and egregious form of “double taxation.”

His point: If the GOP plan becomes law, New Yorkers will pay taxes on money that never made it into their pockets. A New York couple with $100,000 in adjusted gross income would pay about $7,000 in state income tax, and then pay about $1,750 in federal income tax on the earnings they used to pay the state income tax. The same would be true of local property taxes above the proposed $10,000 cap.

And Cuomo is right that there are times when the system does not allow double taxation. For instance, we do not pay state or federal income tax on money deducted from our paychecks to fund Social Security or Medicare.

But Cuomo, or rather, New York State, doesn’t practice what he preaches.

The money New Yorkers pay in federal income tax is not a tax deduction off their state income tax liability. A couple owing on $100,000 in adjusted gross income would pay about $11,000 in federal taxes, and then pay New York about $700 in income tax on that $11,000.

In fairness, most but not all states do this the way New York does. But in Alabama, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana and Oregon, federal income tax is deductible on your state return.

Lane Filler