It's time to rate the debate
Make Your Point
Rate the candidates with us
Welcome to a special perk of signing up for The Point – helping us rate the 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates as they debate live this week.
Participate along with us by rating each contender on their overall performance on a scale of one to five stars, with five being the best. Here’s what to do:
- Go to this page and sign in with your email address (the one where you receive The Point) - https://newsday.com/ratethedebate
- Watch the debate and tap on the number of stars you think each candidate deserves. Your vote will be automatically recorded and your name will not appear anywhere with your ratings. Change your rating as many times as you want until it ends.
- See the Editorial Board’s ratings update live here, as well as your ratings averaged in with those of other Point readers.
Pointing Out
Follow along on Twitter
And we’re on Twitter too – follow us at https://twitter.com/NewsdayOpinion for live commentary throughout the night.
Final Point
At the end of the debate
When the debate ends, find out which candidate received the most stars from the editorial board and Point readers at the top of this page, as well as key debate takeaways from the board.
Go forth and rate!
