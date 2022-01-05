TODAY'S PAPER
The Point: Hit-run victim's family hires PR firm

Devesh Samtani, 18, was killed in August in

Devesh Samtani, 18, was killed in August in a hit-and-run crash in the Hamptons. Credit: Samtani family. Credit: Samtani family

By Lane Filler
When Daniel Campbell was arraigned Wednesday on an indictment charging that he was at the wheel in an August hit-and-run crash in Amagansett that killed 18-year-old Devesh Samtani, the media was well aware the court proceeding was taking place.

Rubenstein Public Relations, representing the Samtani family, had already pitched numerous media members on the story via a very unusual email. Usually it is the district attorney’s office, not the family of the victim, that alerts the media to court proceedings.

"I’m writing to invite you to the arraignment for the felony indictment of Daniel Campbell, who is allegedly responsible for an August 10 hit-and-run in Amagansett, NY, which resulted in the death of Devesh Samtani," the note started.

Samtani is the son of Kishore and Mala Samtani, the entrepreneurs behind "As Seen On TV" gadgets like knives and massagers that have earned them a fortune. Since their son’s death, they have worked to educate people on the life of their son and started a foundation in his name to memorialize their son.

Asked to discuss the media strategy, and whether the family had any reason to believe the case would not get proper treatment in the press or courts, Rubenstein Public Relations replied with this emailed statement: "The family has a right to representation and wanted to bring attention to the case. Our agency has been working directly with Attorney Omar Almanzar Paramio, and the Devesh Samtani Foundation."

Lane Filler
By Lane Filler

Lane Filler is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

