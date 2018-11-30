Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Daily Point

Heastie bobs and weaves over outside income

Testifying in Manhttan Friday before the state’s four-man pay-raise commission, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie did not make a specific dollar ask for the salary hike for state lawmakers, and he declined to specifically say what, if anything, his members would do about limiting outside income.

Responding to a question from state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli about his views on establishing limits, Heastie punted. He said he understands why they are popular but, “to agree to specific legislation in exchange for compensation, I’m not comfortable with.”

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer pretty much got the same answer about ethics reform. “I can’t at this point tell you what the legislature would and won’t do,” said Heastie, who has a lot of power over what it can and can’t do.

Well, that was the public session, exceedingly low-key and opaque. However, The Point has learned some details of the back-channel conversations Heastie is having with the commission. (Incoming Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins was MIA for the two hearings.)

Members of the Senate and the Assembly currently make $79,500 a year. Heastie did say Friday he thinks the current amount should be adjusted for inflation. That adjustment would bring the annual pay to $122,000. The speaker also has expressed support for the congressional model that limits outside income to 15 percent of salary. So that would bring members up to $140,300 if they had consultancy, law or teaching jobs, etc. The New York City Council limits members to minimal outside income from sources such as teaching, books and speaking.

Most of all Heastie wants to keep the stipends known as “lulus” that add to the benefits most lawmakers get for just showing up. Right now, 75 percent of lawmakers have one, and the lulus range from $41,500 for leaders to $9,000 for those without much seniority. There is also talk of applying a cost-of-living escalator to the lulus. In most states, just a handful of lawmakers get extra money for being in leadership positions.

Rita Ciolli