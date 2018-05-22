Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Today we had a visit from Phil Eng, the LIRR’s new president. Read below for some of what he shared with us.

Was this newsletter forwarded to you? Subscribe here.

Daily Point

Getting the LIRR on track

Long Island Rail Road President Phil Eng met with the Newsday editorial board for a two-hour, wide-ranging conversation on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the many things we learned during his first visit to our Melville office is that he thinks of Belmont Park as a potential full-service transit hub in the future — one that can accommodate the planned development at the site and also meet the growing needs of the neighboring communities.

And that means anything’s possible for the future of the LIRR station at Belmont, Eng told the board.

“Let’s not limit ourselves in terms of our imagination,” Eng said. “I need to be prepared for this thing happening. It’s going to happen.”

Eng said his ultimate goal would be to create “a full station that supports the development but also fits the community.”

Eng, who was involved in community meetings about the LIRR’s third track project while he was at the state Department of Transportation, said he hopes the LIRR can take lessons from that effort when planning for Belmont, especially in terms of “the railroad being a good neighbor.”

The LIRR president said he plans to meet with Belmont’s developers — a consortium known as New York Arena Partners that includes the New York Islanders; Sterling Project Development, the real estate arm of the Wilpon family, who own the New York Mets; and Oak View Group, which is backed in part by Madison Square Garden. Besides a new hockey arena, the developers are planning a hotel, retail, and community facilities for the land at Belmont.

Eng said in the internal conversations he already has had about the site, he has taken an optimistic view, saying all options should be on the table to make Belmont’s LIRR service expansion possible.

“If there’s an opportunity to be part of this . . . we shouldn’t dismiss it and say we can’t afford it,” Eng said.

Randi F. Marshall