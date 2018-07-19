Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Cuomo’s sharknado

Andrew M. Cuomo was 17 years old in the summer of 1975, when the movie “Jaws” hit the big screen and terrorized beachgoers across America.

The teen years are impressionable ones, and the now-governor of New York might have picked up a thing or two from the prototypical summer blockbuster.

We’re referring to the lessons Cuomo might have learned from Larry Vaughn, and employed Wednesday in response to the two apparent shark attacks on Fire Island.

Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) was the movie’s mayor of fictional Amity Island, and after the first attack by the great white shark he overruled police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) and kept the local beaches open, fearing the loss of tourist dollars from the panic that might ensue. And, as we know too well, shark-chomping mayhem did ensue. Brody finally convinced Vaughn to hire local shark hunter Quint (played by Robert Shaw and widely considered to be based on the late Long Island shark hunter Frank Mundus), and the rest was cinematic history.

After a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were attacked in separate incidents at Sailors Haven and Atlantique, Cuomo channeled his anti-Vaughn. He deployed Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos “to lead a multiagency investigation” and temporarily closed the two beaches while the probe was underway. He also expressed relief that the two kids were OK and emphasized the state’s efforts to keep the people safe. Later in the day, two sharks were caught, but could not be connected to the attacks.

On Thursday morning, the governor’s office issued a statement from Seggos reopening the beaches with additional lifeguards, shoreline patrols, advice to swimmers to be vigilant, and a promise to “continue to do everything we can to protect beachgoers.”

Left unsaid: No one is hoping for a sequel.

Michael Dobie