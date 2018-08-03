Eat your heart out

Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! What did you think of the newsletter this week? Tell us - thepoint@newsday.com.

Daily Point

Unexpected addition to work group on marijuana

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo created a work group to draft legislation for legalizing the use, cultivation and sale of marijuana in New York. That move Thursday has been a foregone conclusion since a multiagency study he commissioned in January concluded that the positive aspects of a regulated marijuana market in New York outweigh the negatives.

This work group is charged with crafting a plan to regulate the market effectively and minimize the harm of legalization. And based on his selection to the panel of Family and Children’s Association of Long Island CEO Jeffrey Reynolds, who has been involved in the field of addiction treatment and policy for decades, Cuomo really does want to hear about the potential downsides of legalization. Reynolds always has been far more outspoken about the dangers of legalization than the upside.

Reynolds says he was consulted in the creation of the initial report, and Cuomo and his administration know of his reservations and want to hear a variety of voices. Characterizing his own view, Reynolds said, “I have significant concerns about legalization itself . . . but I’m a lot more worried about the dangers of a widespread commercial marijuana market than I am someone growing a plant or smoking a joint.”

But Reynolds says his sense is that commercial sales are coming to the Empire State.

So what can a naysayer contribute? Reynolds says he hopes he can be a strong voice for making sure legalization is done as safely as possible, New Yorkers are educated on the dangers of marijuana, particularly for young people and pregnant women, advertising is properly regulated, and effective measures are put in place to prevent the sale of marijuana to and its use by minors.

Lane Filler