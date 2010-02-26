EDITORIAL: Yet another scandal in Albany

As the state teeters toward economic disaster, top-level officials are again embroiled in allegations of misuse of the State Police, a senior resignation and calls for the attorney general to investigate.

A New York Times story ignited the latest firestorm, prompting fellow Democrats including Rep. Steve Israel of Huntington to counsel Gov. David A. Paterson, his friend, not to run for a full term. The story depicts a disturbing disregard of domestic violence after an unidentified woman charged that a top gubernatorial aide, David Johnson, beat her last Halloween. State Police may have deterred her from seeking an order of protection. And Paterson, who has spoken forcefully against violence toward women, acknowledged talking with her the day before she was again scheduled to pursue the charges. She never showed up in court.

Paterson's stellar secretary of public safety, Denise O'Donnell, resigned yesterday to protest the improper contact with the Bronx woman, and said her subordinate, State Police Superintendent Harry Corbitt, lied to her about it. If true, Corbitt must also go. Did officials intimidate the woman into backing off? An immediate investigation is needed. Attorney General Andrew Cuomo has twice looked into allegations against state troopers, but politics may dictate an independent investigator.

Scandal and hypocrisy are rocking state government again. New York deserves better. N