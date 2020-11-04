America's challenge on election night and beyond

All day Election Day people waited. They waited to vote, they waited for polls to close, they waited for results.

We’re all going to have to wait a little bit longer for definitive results.

Determining winners in the presidential election, the battle to control the U.S. Senate and key Long Island congressional races are intricate dances this year. Past experience, perhaps most obviously from the 2000 presidential election, illustrates the wisdom in being deliberate and absolutely certain before calling a race. The extraordinary number of absentee ballots and early voters have complicated the counting. Trust the process and wait for the results.

As the night wore on Tuesday, major news organizations were cautious before making calls even on the states that typically aren’t in play. But some conclusions became clear. Turnout was high, which was welcome news everywhere. But the presidential election certainly wasn’t going to be a landslide, one way or another. It seemed President Donald Trump was doing better than expected among older Hispanic voters, although it pays to be cautious about making broad conclusions about ethnic groups, especially ones with many distinct characteristics. And once again, predictions and polling could turn out to be off.

Meanwhile, locally, it seemed GOP turnout was strong. But we won't know much until absentee ballots are counted, and that unfortunately won't start until next week.

It pays to be certain

It now looks like the presidential race could come down to Midwest states where final counts could take several more days. All of this uncertainty comes as more than 100 million votes were cast via absentee ballots and early voting, particularly because so many people did not want to go to the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some states did not begin processing those ballots until Election Day itself, and others accept ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrive afterward.

That means the results we began to see Tuesday night may not be telling the full story.

The nation needs calm and certainty. We have spent four years swinging wildly from crisis to crisis, and the frightening day-to-day unpredictability has left us in a vulnerable state, no matter what side of the aisle we may each lean toward.

It would be very easy for the lack of a definitive election result in the late hours Tuesday night to exacerbate an already precarious situation. It would be damaging for people to take their fear and anger to the streets, or for some of our political leaders to cast doubts on the validity of results still to come.

But the peaceful day of voting Tuesday boded well, and hopefully, Americans continue to respond in kind. Once the outcome is certain, we must find a way forward as Americans, not as individual red and blue states.

That’s far easier said than done, no matter who becomes president, no matter which party leads the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. The enormous problems we face — income inequality, climate change, a troubled economy, racial inequity and, perhaps most acutely, the coronavirus pandemic, just to name a few — won’t be solved in a nation that’s wracked by divisiveness, hate, and violence.

The time will come

There will come a moment with definitive winners, and our focus will shift. If former Vice President Joe Biden wins this election, Trump must do what every president has done before him, and pave the way for a smooth, appropriate path for Biden to take his seat in the Oval Office. And if Trump secures a second term, the result must be acknowledged as well.

Our divisions will not disappear on Wednesday, or later this week, next month, or even next year. It took time for this country to tear apart as it has, and it will take time to put it back together. That task also can’t be left only to the man sitting in the Oval Office. Each of us must do our part.

And after this momentous Election Day could come a time when Republicans and Democrats have a window to find common ground, to do what the American people really need and want, on everything from addressing the coronavirus pandemic to jump-starting the economy.

In the meantime, though, the nation needs to show some patience. When the counting is done, we’ll know who will lead us — and we’ll then be able to prepare for what’s next.

— The editorial board