Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to remove two controversial housing-related provisions from her proposed state budget was the right call. It also was a welcome sign that the governor is open to understanding and addressing Long Island's particular needs, while finding new ways to achieve the important goal of building more affordable housing in the region and across the state.

Hochul cut a section of the budget that would have required local municipalities to permit the construction of "accessory dwelling units" or ADUs on any single-family residential parcel. She also pulled a less troublesome, but more complicated provision, that would have expanded efforts to build transit-oriented developments.

While the governor's initial strategy was problematic, Hochul was right to make affordable housing a key component of her wish list. The state needs much more of it overall — and Long Island, especially, must find new ways and new spots to add thousands of critically-needed units.

Now, Hochul has the opportunity to start again; hopefully, her false start hasn't poisoned the waters. This time she is engaging local officials, advocates and lawmakers — and that process must continue.

To build more housing, all interested parties will need to be flexible and strategic. While overriding local zoning powers wasn't the right answer, the ugly and often misinformed rhetoric of the last several weeks did not help. Housing shouldn't be a partisan issue — every local, town, county, and state official needs to work toward that goal.

While some villages and towns have been ready to support transit-oriented development, including accessory units and other housing proposals, others have blocked such efforts at every turn. Hochul's retreat isn't an excuse to ignore the region's housing needs. With smart plans and community support, new housing can be built while maintaining local control.

Incentivizing and encouraging municipalities to permit accessory dwelling units where possible and focusing on transit-oriented development are key concepts that still should be on the table. Converting underused or vacant commercial properties, especially older strip malls and shopping malls that are ripe for new uses, including housing, should also be considered. Creating incentives for towns and villages to rezone those properties to pave the way for a mix of new uses including housing could lead to significant progress.

This moment represents an enormous opportunity. Hochul says she wants to get something done; the brutal politics of an election year should not stop her. Advocates and many local elected officials understand the Island's urgent housing needs and want to find a way forward. If everyone comes together, ready to consider new ideas in a more thoughtful way, everyone — especially those who hope to stay on or move to the Island in the years ahead — can benefit.