Editorial

Al Krupski to represent Suffolk’s 1st Legislative District

Newsday picks Krupski to represent Middle Island eastward and the North Fork to Fishers Island.

Al Krupski, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County's 1st

Al Krupski, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County's 1st Legislative District, poses for a portrait on May 20, 2015. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Albert Krupski Jr. is the only farmer on the Suffolk County Legislature and is the fourth generation of his family to work the land on the North Fork. This gives the Cutchogue Democrat, 57, a distinctive point of view that is of tremendous value.

Seeking his third full term, Krupski has an unusual district with unique needs that demands a different perspective. He focuses his energies and does his best work on water quality and land preservation. He is a voice both for maintaining the environment and for making sure that the East End’s vital agricultural industry stays vibrant.

Krupski wants to make sure the county makes good decisions about what land will be turned into open space or preserved for agricultural use. And he wants to create some added density in East End hamlets to maintain a pastoral atmosphere elsewhere. His opponent, 62-year-old Republican and county Board of Elections worker Remy Bell, of Riverhead, is not actively campaigning.

Newsday endorses Krupski.

By The Editorial Board
