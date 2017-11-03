Alex Melton to represent Nassau’s 12th Legislative District
Newsday picks Melton to represent the Southeast corner of Oyster Bay and Massapequa north to South Farmingdale.
Democrat Alexander Melton, 22, works at an economic-statistical consulting firm and is running on an ambitious platform to change how the county operates. He emphasizes using data and technology to craft policy, like yearly property assessments, a transparent crime database, highway speed cameras instead of red-light cameras and a new county website.
He is challenging Republican James Kennedy, who is finishing his first full term. Kennedy, 45, is a former teacher who has prioritized adding more surveillance in the Massapequa Preserve and Narcan training sessions. A Massapequa resident, Kennedy exudes ambivalence on fiscal and management issues.
Melton, a South Farmingdale resident, faces an uphill battle in a Republican stronghold, but his creativity and bold ideas are what’s needed in Nassau now.
Newsday endorses Melton.