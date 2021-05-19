Tunnel vision at Amtrak

It has been more than eight years since superstorm Sandy's waters ravaged two of the East River Tunnel's four train tubes, which carry hundreds of Long Island Rail Road trains each day.

In a world where Amtrak, which owns the tunnels, displayed urgency and innovative leadership, those repairs would be made by now. Instead, the national rail operator hasn't even finished designing the work, and the tube closures it says are necessary won't start until 2024.

Years of inaction, a lack of urgency and an unwillingness to think differently have brought us to this point. Now, Amtrak's intransigence has deepened, as Metropolitan Transportation Authority executives recently have pushed Amtrak to make repairs while train service continues, without closing a tube, using the L subway train tunnel as a model.

Amtrak says that's impossible, noting that the LIRR tubes are different from the L train tunnel, due to the voltage of the cables and how the track and track beds must be replaced. Amtrak says it needs to close two tubes — one at a time, for a year each. Moreover, it says it has to wait for the East Side Access connection to Grand Central Terminal to be completed.

We're not going to take a side in a debate between engineers about the best way to repair Sandy's damage. The ultimate goal, however, is not up for debate. We need the best plan to fix the tunnels in the quickest, most innovative and longest-lasting way, with the least disruption to riders.

In public forums, like a recent State Senate hearing, Amtrak executives have seemed unwilling to explore new ideas or consider a middle ground, like some limited repair-in-place or a shorter closure. Amtrak officials privately, however, point to ongoing talks with the MTA and say flexibility does exist. The railroad giant has to show that's true.

What's more, Amtrak says a study done last year focused on the train tunnels under the Hudson River, which are similar to their East River counterparts, Executives haven't released that report, so the Editorial Board has filed a Freedom of Information request. Without knowing that study's findings, a more complete analysis of specific options for the LIRR tubes still may be warranted.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

All of this comes as public transit is at center stage nationally. President Joe Biden, an Amtrak lover, has proposed a $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Biden also has two empty seats on the Amtrak board he should fill, expeditiously, with innovative people who could coax Amtrak out of its box.

To help determine the best next steps, Biden should enlist Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg, a former MTA board member who understands the intricacies. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has to continue playing a role, as he secured $432 million for the rehab, money the MTA must make available to Amtrak.

The tunnels are crumbling. It's time for everyone to get out of their silos, get beyond the politics and find a route forward.

— The editorial board