Opinion

Angel Cepeda to represent Nassau’s 16th Legislative District

Newsday picks Cepeda to represent Roslyn Heights, Old Westbury, Jericho and Plainview.

Angel Cepeda, Republican candidate for Nassau County's 16th

Angel Cepeda, Republican candidate for Nassau County's 16th Legislative District in 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
When Arnold Drucker talks about his feats in the Nassau County Legislature after winning a special election last year, he holds up a binder of media clippings about himself and lathers his pitch in Democratic talking points.

Eliminate outside contracts for legal work to stabilize the budget, the 60-year-old Plainview Democrat says. The culture of corruption needs to be eradicated. Clean up the county assessment system.

His challenger, Republican Angel Cepeda of Plainview, agrees, but offers a better approach, saying the only way to get the county out of its fiscal woes is for Democrats and Republicans to work together.

A former Plainview-Old Bethpage school board member, Cepeda, 56, says he would focus his legislative attention on revamping the assessment system, ensuring mixed-use development at the Nassau Hub and developing a stable and consistent budget line for public transit.

Newsday endorses Cepeda.

