Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
83° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

Aretha Franklin sought Respect way before #MeToo

With every word, she left an indelible impact on other female artists, on generations of women and African-Americans, and on our nation.

Aretha Franklin performs at the House of Blues

Aretha Franklin performs at the House of Blues in Los Angeles in 2008. Photo Credit: AP / Shea Walsh

By The Editorial Board
Print

When Aretha Franklin emerged on the Kennedy Center stage three years ago, resplendent in a fur coat, she took to the piano and began gently singing “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman.” By the end of the performance, she had shed the fur coat and stood at center stage, her powerful voice soaring.

Franklin’s presence and, yes, that magical, soulful, formidable voice, commanded attention and empowered generations of women to demand Respect with a capital R. Perhaps more than any other achievement, it was “Respect,” written by Otis Redding, that spoke to the legacy Franklin, who died Thursday at age 76, leaves behind. She took a song written by a man about his demand for a woman’s respect when he came home, and turned it into a glorious anthem for women’s rights, for civil rights, for the respect and equality she herself required. It was #MeToo decades before #MeToo. Recorded in 1967, it came at just the right time, becoming a historical marker for the nation’s attitudes at that moment — and for where we were headed.

Franklin followed “Respect” with the equally important “Think,” a show of strength and call for freedom. With every word, she left an indelible impact on other female artists, on generations of women and African-Americans, and on our nation. Even amid personal challenges and tragedy, she stood up for herself, and willed others to do the same. And as she found her voice, her place at center stage, there she stayed.

That’s worthy of respect. — The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

Columns

Then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump eats a pork Filler: The 2020 circus revs up in a year
A white nationalist marches to Lafayette Square during Young: ‘Alt-right’ not the only radicals in town
A squirrel makes way through Michael Dobie's blackberry Dobie: My war with the squirrels
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at O’Reilly: Rick Wilson’s war on Trump
The Nassau legislature has approved a $927,000 settlement Filler: Where there are people there is bias
Young: Hate speech is not a cultural norm