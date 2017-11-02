This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
William J. Lindsay III to represent Suffolk’s 8th Legislative District

Newsday picks Lindsay to represent Eastern Islip, part of western Brookhaven, Holbrook, Oakdale and Sayville.

William J. Lindsay III, Democratic incumbent candidate for

William J. Lindsay III, Democratic incumbent candidate for Suffolk County's 8th Legislative District, poses for a portrait on May 20, 2015. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
In four years in office, William Lindsay III has proved to be thoughtful and pragmatic. His signature issues are critical to Suffolk’s future. Lindsay, 45, of Bohemia, is a strong proponent of economic development, and favors more rental housing and higher density around transit hubs to keep young adults home. He is also pushing hard for sewer expansion into Oakdale, West Sayville and Sayville to improve water quality and regenerate downtowns.

Republican Anthony Piccirillo, 34, a restaurant manager from Bohemia, also understands the county’s problems but lacks the range of specific proposals to solve them. He acknowledges Suffolk’s shortage of rental housing, for example, but admits that he doesn’t know how to address that.

Lindsay has good ideas on Suffolk’s budget, like trading employee raises for contributions to benefits. We encourage him to become a more forceful voice.

Newsday endorses Lindsay.

