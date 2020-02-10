TODAY'S PAPER
Voter registration looms

Feb. 14 is the last day for your local Board of Elections to receive your party enrollment change in time for New York's April 28 presidential primary. Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur

By The Editorial Board
Valentine's Day is a day worth putting on your calendar, especially if you're in love with politics.

Feb. 14 is the last day for your local Board of Elections to receive your party enrollment change in time for New York’s April 28 presidential primary. President Donald Trump will win the state's GOP nod, but the Democratic outcome could influence the nomination due to New York's top-two delegate count.

That means that if you are a registered voter but not enrolled in a party, or you are enrolled in a party but want to move to another before the presidential circus comes to town, Friday is the deadline for the switch.

This is closer to the primaries than the old, unreasonable deadline.

For those who are not registered to vote, April 3 is the last day to do so in time for the April presidential primary.

Easier voting access is necessary. New Yorkers should take advantage. No matter who is the target of their Cupid arrows.

— The editorial board

