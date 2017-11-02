Bridget Fleming says she was in the right place at the right time as she served her first term.

That’s because her interest in the environment and water quality dovetailed with County Executive Steve Bellone’s recent focus on nitrogen reduction. The Noyack Democrat helped to remake the county’s sanitary code and establish a grant and loan program to encourage homeowners to replace older septic systems with nitrogen-reducing ones. Fleming hopes the pilot program will expand.

Fleming also secured county funds for economic development and key road improvements such as a $5 million dollar upgrade to the 80-year-old Riverside traffic circle, an important component of the area’s revitalization plan. Fleming, 57, says she’s willing to take and defend unpopular positions. She should. While her continued focus on the environment is needed, her strong voice can bring attention to other important issues. Her opponent, East Quogue resident Heather Collins, 41, is not actively campaigning.

Newsday endorses Fleming.