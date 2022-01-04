Blakeman needs a reality check

Now that Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has taken the helm, it’s important that he relies on facts and medical guidance when addressing the county’s dramatic COVID-19 surge.

In a recent interview with Newsday, he said: "There’s no scientific evidence that it gets the numbers down … I think they are not that effective, based on the scientific evidence that I’ve seen."

Blakeman was pointing specifically to cotton or paper masks. But coronavirus spreads from the droplets those infected leave in the air. And some studies show that wearing a mask — any mask — reduces the droplets from those who are infected by 70% and helps prevent someone who’s not infected from inhaling droplets from those with COVID-19. Yes, a KN95 mask, or the N95 mask Blakeman cited, are the best options. But the choice shouldn’t be between wearing a KN95/N95 or none at all. Any mask is better than no mask. On that, scientists, doctors, federal regulators, and others agree. And while there’s no single definitive study that mask mandates are necessary to defeat COVID, there is evidence that such mandates do work in limiting spread.

"Why have a mandate? … We don’t have that for stomach virus."

Comparing COVID-19 — which has killed 5,250 Nassau County residents — to a routine stomach bug, as Blakeman did, is dangerous. Never mind that masking for a stomach virus wouldn’t make much sense. But we’re pretty sure Blakeman might recommend that people don’t share contaminated food or utensils or drinking glasses with those who have a stomach virus.

"Government has an important role in giving people options to create a healthier environment."

Yes, government has an important role. But sometimes, especially in the middle of a pandemic, that role must be more than just "giving people options." As Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told Fox News Sunday in October as he supported mask and vaccine mandates, "When you’re in a public health crisis, sometimes unusual situations require unusual actions." Though the omicron variant might not be as dangerous as the delta variant, with the strain it’s placing on medical resources and the disruptions it’s creating for schools and businesses, even Blakeman likely would agree the situation is "unusual."

"Starting today, Nassau is normal again."

If this is Blakeman’s definition of "normal," it’s certainly not the normal we would want. With a rising 25.49% seven-day positivity rate Islandwide and 4,306 new positive cases in Nassau on Monday alone, the highest number outside of New York City, the county isn’t in a position to declare victory over COVID-19, or to suggest there’s nothing to fear.

If Blakeman wants to preside over a better, "normal" Nassau, he’d be wise to start by following the guidance and the science to keep himself, his staff and supporters, and the people of Nassau County, safe.