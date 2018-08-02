Nearly one year ago, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said congestion pricing was “an idea whose time has come.”

Apparently, the governor and other state officials have a loose definition of time. So far, Cuomo and state lawmakers haven’t demonstrated they’re serious about easing congestion on New York City roads, bridges and tunnels. Truly comprehensive congestion pricing would include tolling those who drive in Manhattan’s central business district, defined as below 60th Street, while lowering tolls on the outer-borough bridges, like the Throgs Neck and Whitestone. That piece of the puzzle is particularly important for Long Island residents.

But so far, Albany leaders have relied on a time-honored delay tactic: forming task forces. Last fall’s Fix NYC advisory panel emerged with some very good ideas, since then left mostly undone. Then the ridiculously named Metropolitan Transportation Sustainability Advisory Workgroup was established in this year’s state budget. It was tasked with issuing a report on congestion pricing by the end of 2018. In the four months since then, only two of 10 members have been appointed. Only the State Assembly did its job, choosing its two members in June. The governor, the State Senate, Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and both the city and state transportation departments all have appointments to make — and haven’t done a thing.

So much for an idea whose time has come.

After we started asking about the missing appointments, the governor’s office said his nominees will come in days. It’s long past time for state and city officials to prioritize an antidote to traffic that clogs city streets, and connecting bridges and highways.— The editorial board