Shore up COVID-19 tracing and speed up testing capacity

You don’t have to look further than a Fourth of July weekend party in Holtsville to see the importance of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Four people among 18 party attendees tested positive for COVID-19, or 22%, an alarming cluster that prompted scolding from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo last week.

Clusters like that can balloon without contact tracing, the process of identifying infected individuals and the people and places with which they cross paths. Contact tracers are trained to hit the phones to track down those who may have been touched by the virus, to help contain it. Tracing is a crucial tool as COVID-19 spreads around the nation with tens of thousands of new cases a day. The Holtsville event was just one of the gatherings that Suffolk County officials said they were tracking after the fact.

Suffolk County also said that attendees at the party received rapid coronavirus tests whose results came back within minutes, meaning contact tracers could get to work.

But rapid coronavirus tests have had some accuracy problems during the pandemic to the point that Suffolk County told the Newsday Editorial Board the non-rapid test is preferred.

That would be fine, except Long Islanders are seeing some of those regular coronavirus tests take five, seven or even more days for results. Non-rapid, indeed.

Clearly, that’s too long to be of much use. Try remembering where you were, what you touched, and who you saw two weeks ago when a contact tracer calls. The virus could have spread far and wide already, even if you have a great memory. People should isolate after testing, but some don’t.

Faster tests

Long Island hospitals can turn around tests much faster, within minutes or hours for high-priority patients and perhaps a day or two for more routine testing. State-run and state-partnered testing sites have had a better track record, too, thanks to a network of labs working to process results. But the big commercial labs used by many providers are now inundated, trying to process tests around the country, as cases spike outside the New York region.

This is too complicated a problem for states and hospitals to handle alone. There is a long list of supplies needed to conduct the crucial coronavirus tests, including nasopharyngeal swabs and high-quality reagents. Providers across the country are being driven to desperate straits. Northwell Health, one of the health care systems at the forefront of the pandemic in New York, has been 3D-printing its own swabs, and Senior Vice President of Laboratory Services James Crawford says a new potential shortage may be on the horizon, of devices called “pipettes.”

Yet in the face of all this, the federal government shrugs its shoulders and suggests that perhaps we’re doing too much testing. Adm. Brett P. Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, noted in a Thursday conference call that commercial labs are seeing a “huge demand” and there are “physical limitations” to what testing can be done.

That’s why the federal government must kick into gear, using every tool in its arsenal to increase production of necessary materials and machinery. There must be strong national coordination of laboratories processing the testing.

And that’s just for the regular tests. It would be great if the United States, the country which has churned out battleships when needed, could pull off accurate rapid testing which would make it easier for businesses and schools to get back to normal.

Other countries like South Korea have been far quicker and more efficient with testing.

On the trace

On the local level, the state and counties must do their best to maintain and improve tracing and testing. This spring, both counties increased their tracing capacities as the pandemic deepened. Dozens of tracers are typically working on Long Island each day, and the counties say they have a sufficient pool of trained tracers to draw from for spikes.

Beyond the question of who’s on call is the need for tracers to track down their targets. The counties and the state say their tracers are reaching most of the infected individuals and their contacts, but better metrics should be available. Nassau County’s tracing system was tracked on paper earlier in the pandemic, though it now uses an electronic state-implemented program. More information on an accessible public dashboard would instill confidence about the tracers’ important work.

For testing, the state has a helpful website, https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you, where Long Islanders can enter their addresses and find nearby testing sites. This is helpful information, though estimates on how long each location takes to return results would be even better so test-takers can plan ahead.

Tests are free at state-run sites.

We are still in the middle of this pandemic, and conditions could worsen in the fall. Now is the time to shore up our tracing and drastically speed up our testing capacity, so we’re not operating blind if little spikes on Long Island become large ones. -- The editorial board