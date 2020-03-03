The crippling effect of virus fear

Speaking on CNN Tuesday about the coronavirus that is dominating the nation’s thoughts and actions, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said, “We have a fear pandemic. The fear factor is way ahead of the disease.”

He’s right. Coronavirus, while increasingly concerning, isn’t presenting enough danger in the United States to justify a wholesale remaking of our plans and lives. Hopefully, it never will be.

But a fear pandemic can be quite dangerous, and such angst is fueled by legitimately frightening, although not catastrophic, news. The stock market gyrations, the potential slowdowns and interruptions of the broader economy, and an illness whose eventual impact can’t yet be accurately determined are all good reasons for trepidation.

They’re just not justifications for frantic behavior that creates additional problems.

The latest news on coronavirus is admittedly not good, particularly in Washington state, where the fatality count hit nine Tuesday and the infection was likely spread by a Department of Homeland Security worker who visited a relative in a nursing home. Thus far, all U.S. deaths have been in a place more than 3,000 miles away from New York. Two of the Washington residents added to the list of U.S. coronavirus fatalities Tuesday died last week. That indicates the virus had been spreading at least several days earlier than previously thought, and justifies fears that the number of infected people there could rise precipitously.

In New York, a second case was confirmed when a New Rochelle man who works in New York City tested positive. The 50-year-old attorney had not traveled internationally but had recently been to Miami. His temple has canceled services and people who attended several recent services have been asked by the state to self-quarantine, or be forced to do so. His son’s private high school has been closed while the college his other son attends is working to prevent an outbreak.

Worldwide, the disease has infected at least 92,000 people and been blamed in more than 3,150 deaths. Although the rate of spread is slowing in China, where the outbreak was first reported, in Italy and Iran cases and fatalities are growing quickly. At least 71 nations have confirmed cases. The stock market dove again Tuesday, even after a surprising and potentially ill-advised half-point interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve that President Donald Trump has been pushing for, and the interest rate on 10-year Treasury bills sank below 1% for the first time.

So be smart. Worry a bit but understand that as you see government at every level doing more emergency planning, that’s reason to be reassured, not more fearful. Nassau and Suffolk counties should get permission to do their own testing; faster results would help if there was a need to take containment measures. Have a plan if your school or workplace needs to close. But at present, there’s no indication that the coronavirus should itself alter the world as we know it.

The fear pandemic could be counterproductive. The prescription called for now is level heads and common sense.

— The editorial board