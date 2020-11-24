Do your part to curb the spread of COVID-19 

To your Thanksgiving plans, please add a side dish of caution.

That’s if you haven’t done so already. The coronavirus is making a comeback and that demands that each of us does our part to tamp down rising infections. We all remember what "bad" looked like not that long ago. It’s what "bad" looks like now in many parts of the nation — exhausted doctors and nurses struggling with overwhelming case loads, refrigerated trucks as temporary morgues, patients clinging to life. No one wants a replay. But we’ll keep COVID-19 at bay only if we’re willing to do what we know is needed.

Great Neck, Massapequa Park, Hampton Bays and Riverhead are now considered yellow zones, the first stage of danger in the state’s rubric. Another cross-section of Long Island communities — Freeport, Uniondale, Bethpage, Lawrence and East Hampton — are considered at risk for that designation. Infection numbers elsewhere on Long Island have been rising, not dramatically but steadily. Making snide remarks about nanny-state leaders and arguing that it’s impossible to enforce restrictions on group sizes misses the point. We should follow guidelines because it’s the right thing to do, not violate them because we can get away with it.

Infectious disease experts have warned repeatedly that Thanksgiving could be a superspreader. That’s not alarmism. It’s math and science. More than 60% of Americans say they plan more modest, if any, Thanksgiving celebrations this year. Consider joining them. Keep your masks on, your group small and your travel minimal. A safe holiday would be a real reason to give thanks.

— The editorial board