Think of others in virus crisis

Nassau County has 1.3 million residents. And one of them — a 42-year-old man who has an underlying illness — is now diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus.

He might be your neighbor, your co-worker, your family member, your friend.

Or you might not know him at all.

But like at least 21 other New Yorkers across the state and nearly 100,000 people worldwide, the Nassau resident, who’s hospitalized at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, deserves our compassion and our hopes for a full recovery.

It’s little surprise that a Nassau resident has COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus; it was just a matter of time until the ramp-up in testing unveiled a case here. Long Island should greet this news without panic, or fear. But as the region faces the likelihood of more positive tests and the potential for quarantines, this case should cause us to reflect on how interconnected we are, how much we depend on one another, and how tightly knit our neighborhoods are. Because that has implications for our own behavior during this crisis.

Our personal decisions — whether we wash our hands, cover our coughs or stay home from work and off public transportation when not feeling well — affect so many others. Our choices could impact who else gets sick, how widely and quickly the virus spreads, and even which businesses lose money.

It’s especially important that we monitor the elderly or medically fragile, as they are more likely to contract a more severe case of the virus, even as it could be far milder for the vast majority of those infected.

Meanwhile, Long Islanders shouldn’t change their routines unless forced to by their own illness or that of someone else. Go to work or school, eat dinner out or take in a movie, shop or visit a park. Support businesses that might suffer first as fear takes hold. Most important, do what you can to keep yourself healthy.

The number of Long Island cases likely will rise. But remember that behind each statistic is a fellow resident, to whom we might somehow be connected, for whom we must show concern and care.

— The editorial board