Clarity will be key to booster rollout

Come next month, it's likely many adults among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will again get a shot — this time, a booster dose.

New York must be ready.

Pfizer and BioNTech applied to the Food and Drug Administration for the booster's approval. If regulators give the go-ahead, President Joe Biden hopes to begin distributing boosters as soon as Sept. 20, for individuals to receive eight months after their second dose. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson, whose vaccine involves one shot, announced Wednesday early data showing a boost in antibodies for those given a second shot on a different timetable — six months after the first.

Boosters will be critical in the fight against the delta variant and in potentially preventing breakthrough infections, as the vaccine's ability to protect against COVID-19 wanes over time.

State officials, meanwhile, have to prepare, to avoid the chaos and frustrations experienced during the initial vaccine rollout. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she'd consider reopening mass vaccination sites if necessary. That's a good idea, especially at spots like Jones Beach that can operate as simple drive-thrus. State officials must determine whether individuals will need appointments. If so, they'll have to ready information technology infrastructure so the system can handle millions of people who now need another shot.

Providing certainty and clarity will be key, especially for those anxiously waiting their turn. The state system should allow people to make booster appointments in advance, so they're not scrambling. The more locations, including pharmacies, doctor's offices and mobile units, the better. Simple options for elderly and vulnerable residents will help. For too many, the process the first time was heartbreakingly onerous.

But state and federal officials also must make certain distributing the extra shot doesn't interfere with the ongoing work to get more people vaccinated in the first place.

This will involve an extensive outreach effort by the state, as many people may not know about the booster or may not remember when their second shot was. This is a chance to utilize the data and technology New York already has in place. If possible, state officials should utilize the Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus to alert individuals when it's time to make an appointment and when their date for a booster arrives. To cover those without the pass, the state should be able to notify residents through email or text, providing links to appointments and a list of nearby vaccination locations. And for those who forget or miss the eight-month mark, send reminders.

Once the booster shots program gets underway, state officials must add that to the mix of data they're tracking and update the daily dashboard so it's clear how many New Yorkers have gotten a booster.

Hochul and her team must improve the process. This time, getting the shot should be as painless as possible.