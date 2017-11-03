This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Delia DeRiggi-Whitton to represent Nassau’s 11th Legislative District

Newsday picks DeRiggi-Whitton to represent Glen Cove, Sands Point, Port Washington, Flower Hill and Sea Cliff south to Roslyn.

Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Democratic candidate for Nassau County's 11th

Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Democratic candidate for Nassau County's 11th Legislative District in 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
Delia DeRiggi-Whitton is a rising star of the legislature. She’s smart and willing to stand her ground.

DeRiggi-Whitton, 48, wants an independent inspector general and a full ban on vendors’ political contributions. The Glen Cove Democrat fights for her district and on larger issues, like the opioid crisis; she’d like to put a Narcan kit in every household.

Glen Cove resident Zefy Christopoulos, 62, former chief of staff to Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello, is a member of the Independence Party running on the Republican ticket. Christopoulos’ strong voice, knowledge of the district, and support for economic development are welcome, but are not enough to turn out the up-and-coming DeRiggi-Whitton.

But DeRiggi-Whitton should reconsider her position on economic development in her district, especially her skepticism about the Garvies Point project.

Newsday endorses DeRiggi-Whitton.

