TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Evening
SEARCH
84° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

Intelligence chief must give hard truth about threats to U.S.

Inexperienced nominee John Ratcliffe will be considered just a Trump toady

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas. on Capitol Hill in

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas. on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 24, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

By The Editorial Board
Print

The impending departure of Dan Coats as director of national intelligence is unfortunate. Whether the topic was Russia, Syria, North Korea or Iran, Coats consistently presented fact-based assessments even if they were at odds with President Donald Trump’s public proclamations. Coats’ downfall was that he did his job.

As his replacement, Trump has proposed Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe. That’s troubling — not least because Ratcliffe’s most pertinent experience is his six-month stint on the House Intelligence Committee. Ratcliffe, who was elected in 2014 and has been a vociferous Trump supporter, spoke to the president about the job five days before last week’s Robert Mueller hearing, then fiercely attacked the former special prosecutor during questioning. Apparently, the audition was a success.

We understand Trump’s desire to change Washington and the intelligence community. But Ratcliffe doesn’t have the chops to do that. The director of national intelligence doesn’t have much statutory authority to make changes so directors must use their influence, relationships and experience to avoid being outmaneuvered. Ratcliffe has none of that and will be considered just another toady.

Texas Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican who served nine years as a CIA officer, is a better and more qualified choice. So are North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the GOP chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and even Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, who at least has served as an Army intelligence officer.

The director of national intelligence must be able to tell the president the truth about the threats facing the nation. That demands a straight shooter, not a sycophant.  — The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Assemb. Fred Thiele at Huntington Town Hall on Dobie: East End's Community Preservation Fund sagging
Screengrab from body-camera footage obtained by The Dallas Young: Complicated reality of policing, race
Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, during Filler: The line between satire and slander
O'Reilly: America's resiliency trumping Washington gridlock
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during Dobie: McConnell inaction helps the enemy
President Donald Trump greets U.S. National Guard members Filler: Zeldin to attend Hamptons fundraiser for Trump
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search