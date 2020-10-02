Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis a signal to all of us

The nation is on high alert with the news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. We wish them well and hope for their full and speedy recovery.

It's impossible to know at this moment how events will proceed and who else in the top echelons of government will test positive in the days ahead, given the wide circle of people in contact with the president and his close adviser, Hope Hicks. The revelation of her positive diagnosis Thursday night was the catalyst for these developments. The president is of an advanced age and his diagnosis certainly is worrisome from a standpoint of national security and a possible leadership crisis.

At the very least, the fact that the most protected person in the world with access to the best health care is now infected with the coronavirus should be a screaming warning siren to all of us: COVID-19 is real, it is dangerous, its end is not in sight and it is not under control, we really do need to wear masks, we really do need to keep our distance from one another, we really do need to follow all the other precautions recommended by experts and not get careless, and we really do need to let science be our guide. And local governments must aggressively crack down on communities and places that are recklessly flouting this advice.

Do the right thing, for yourself and everyone around you.

