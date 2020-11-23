It's over for Trump

The post-election losing streak continues for President Donald Trump, as he refuses to admit he was defeated by former Vice President Joe Biden, and even as the General Services Administration said Monday the formal transition to a Biden administration can begin.

In the past few days:

The Trump campaign lost court cases in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, among dozens of suits lost or dismissed. In Michigan, Trump campaign lawyers dropped a lawsuit because the meager affidavits on which it was based were incredibly weak. In Pennsylvania, a Republican judge and member of the conservative Federalist Society dismissed another lawsuit as a Frankenstein's monster that was "haphazardly stitched together." Judge Matthew W. Brann wrote that instead of "compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption" the Trump campaign had made ''strained legal arguments without merit" and "speculative accusations" that were "unsupported by evidence."

In Georgia, a recount confirmed that Biden won that state, and the vote was certified. Michigan certified its vote Monday; any audit or recount there is unlikely to vaporize Biden's margin of more than 155,000 votes. Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona seem headed down a similar road.

After days of spinning ridiculous conspiracy theories about massive voter fraud during surreal news conferences, then admitting in court that no fraud was being alleged, Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis cut ties with colleague Sidney Powell for being too wild — a sideshow former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie correctly called "a national embarrassment."

A growing chorus of Republican dissent is emerging. Some critics are from Trump-targeted swing states like Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey and Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, as well as Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a member of GOP House leadership. More than 100 Republican national security experts, including former homeland security secretary Tom Ridge, urged Republicans in Congress to demand that Trump concede and begin the transition.

The politically motivated silence of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other congressional Republicans who know better is shameful. After preaching that the federal government must let states run elections, they've stood by as Trump and his team try to get state officials to overturn results in their states, a baseless attack on our democratic process.

Meanwhile, Trump is using the false narrative that he really won to solicit money, sending more than 330 fundraising emails since Election Day. But most of that cash is going to his new political action committee to ensure he remains a player in GOP politics. The good news is that even as he and his fiercest supporters seek to undermine faith in our elections, this most American of institutions is hanging on.

It's time for Trump to end his hopeless quest. It's time for Republicans to tell him it's time to move on. It's time for Trump's administration to cooperate fully with the GSA announcement in delivering the access to security briefings and personnel Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris need to develop plans to tackle the coronavirus, the economy, and our national security when they take over on Jan. 20.

It's time to say it's over.

— The editorial board