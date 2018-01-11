TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 42° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 42° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

TPS = Trump Pinhead Syndrome

The comment lays bare the worst strains of American racism and global indifference to the plight of our fellow humans

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on Jan 11, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson

By The Editorial Board
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

During a meeting with members of Congress at the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump dismissed U.S. immigration policies that allow residence to immigrants of certain nations when extraordinary conditions make it unsafe for them to return home or which award visas based on lotteries.

The president of the United States referred to Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations as “shithole countries.” And, instead, Trump said more people should come here from Norway.

The comment lays bare the worst strains of American racism and global indifference to the plight of our fellow humans. And leaves little doubt about our president. — The editorial board

By The Editorial Board
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

Senator John E. Brooks. Ciolli: Plan to save LI from getting 'killed' in the works
Nassau Coliseum. Marshall: Re-renovating the Coliseum
President Donald Trump meets Tuesday with Congressional leaders Filler: Trump exposes lies of today’s GOP
An artist's rendering of a proposed bridge from Dobie: LI Sound crossing idea spans decades
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Filler: Inside the new era of Nassau hiring
Traffic throughout the massive Solar City construction at O’Reilly: Waist-deep in a corporate deal-making game