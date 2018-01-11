During a meeting with members of Congress at the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump dismissed U.S. immigration policies that allow residence to immigrants of certain nations when extraordinary conditions make it unsafe for them to return home or which award visas based on lotteries.

The president of the United States referred to Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations as “shithole countries.” And, instead, Trump said more people should come here from Norway.

The comment lays bare the worst strains of American racism and global indifference to the plight of our fellow humans. And leaves little doubt about our president. — The editorial board