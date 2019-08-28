TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

Trump shouldn't resort to holding the 2020 G-7 summit at his club

The Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla. as

The Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla. as seen on June 2, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Alex Sanz

By The Editorial Board
Print

President Donald Trump seems intent on using his Doral luxury golf resort outside Miami for next year’s G-7 meeting, despite international security concerns and the awful appearance of self-enrichment.

World leaders and U.S. presidents have held these summits in isolated locations that are easy to secure, like Georgia's Sea Island in 2004 and Camp David in Maryland in 2012.

Trump National Doral presents a very different picture. There would likely be challenges in closing down Miami's busy international airport and traffic, and securing a large area around the resort. 

Overshadowing all of that are the serious problems of Trump using his property as the location. Trump says he doesn’t profit from such decisions, but it’s difficult to see how the thousands of diplomats, world media, staff and onlookers who descend on a G-7 location wouldn’t provide Trump’s reportedly struggling property with a financial boost. Too often, Trump has used his office to spotlight his family business, whether it’s a stop at a golf club overseas or inviting China’s Xi Jinping to Mar-a-Lago.

This and similar ventures have drawn legal scrutiny for potentially violating the spirit and letter of the law, such as the constitutional ban on emoluments.  

There are plenty of more suitable places. Trump's staff should look for a site that is more secluded and easier to secure for the safety of world leaders. There might even be a few beautiful spots in upstate New York that would be appropriate for the event.  

Wherever the summit is conducted, certainly the word “Trump” shouldn't be above the door. — The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

A sign for Stony Brook University is pictured Dobie: Input for SBU's search for new president
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he Filler: Asylums won't solve gun violence 
David Koch speaks in Orlando, Fla. on Aug. Young: The left's simplistic view of David Koch 
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during his final Raviv: Trivial static from G-7 summit
Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the first round Dobie: We don't need this gauntlet
Second World War veteran Galina Kasimirowna Ganysh weeps O'Reilly: Who will protect our original works?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search