OpinionEditorial

DuWayne Gregory to represent Suffolk's 15th Legislative District

Newsday picks Gregory to represent Southwestern Suffolk County north to the Babylon-Huntington border.

DuWayne Gregory, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County's 15th

DuWayne Gregory, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County's 15th Legislative District, poses for a portrait on Aug. 18, 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Editorial Board
It’s not often that your opponent calls you a “really good” legislator, but such is life for Democrat DuWayne Gregory.

The legislature’s presiding officer, first elected in 2008, prefers collaboration to conflict and has gotten results — like a new mobile app to connect drug users to addiction services, treatment centers and hotlines. A new proposal would have hospitals contact drug users revived with Narcan to offer follow-up treatment. Gregory, 48, of Copiague, also advocates using software to uncover waste and fraud in the county budget, an initiative he says could save taxpayers up to $29 million a year.

Republican Christopher Madden, 46, of Lindenhurst, a warehouse owner and member of Copiague’s board of education, agrees with Gregory on many issues. But he makes a good point that the budget process should be less secretive and would benefit from more public input. Gregory would be wise to listen.

Newsday endorses Gregory.

