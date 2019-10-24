TODAY'S PAPER
With early voting, democracy takes a step forward in New York

An iPad, which will be used for early voting, is on display at the Board of Elections on Oct. 17, 2019 in Mineola. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By The Editorial Board
Reminder: There’s a new way to cast your ballot this election cycle. You can vote early, starting Saturday at designated locations.

New York finally joined the majority of states this year when it greenlighted early voting. The move will make it easier for people to get to the polls, expanding access and improving our democracy, and hopefully boosting participation.

Like other election reforms, early voting had been bottled up by the Republican-controlled State Senate majority, with the  irrational fear that more access would endanger the GOP’s hold on power. If you have a good message, voters will respond.

This will be new for New Yorkers and may take some getting used to. With a presidential primary and consequential state and federal elections next year, consider this a test run. 

Here’s how it works: 15 sites in Nassau and 10 in Suffolk will open starting Saturday. Hours vary and can be checked on county board of elections websites. Registered voters don’t need to go to a particular location. Any of the sites in their county of residence should present them with a ballot with the candidates running to represent them. 

Of course, you can vote only once, but now there are many more opportunities. No excuses not to fulfill your civic duty.

For too long, New York’s election law has been restrictive and a tool of party insiders. May this change be just the beginning of a new era for the state. — The editorial board

