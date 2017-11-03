Two years ago, Newsday did not make an endorsement in the 10th Legislative District, after Democrat Ellen Birnbaum made inappropriate racial remarks about the area around a New Cassel community center.

But in the years since then, Birnbaum, 62, of Great Neck, seems to have learned from her mistakes and stepped up her legislative game. She has clear district and countywide priorities for a next term, including reopening the Sixth Precinct in Manhasset, establishing a county independent inspector general and working to fully staff the county’s assessment office.

Her opponent, Republican David Adhami, 33, is a Great Neck attorney who insists legislators provide enough of a check on ethics issues, so no other reforms are needed. He was unable to articulate specific ideas on the county’s budget or developing the Hub.

Newsday endorses Birnbaum.