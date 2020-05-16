TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
SEARCH
65° Good Morning
OpinionEditorial

Time to ponder what lies ahead for LI

Fourth of July crowds gather at Jones Beach

Fourth of July crowds gather at Jones Beach State Park in 2019. New York and three other states announced Memorial Day weekend beach openings under identical tight restrictions. Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By The Editorial Board
Print

The timetable is uncertain, the exact steps not clear, the risks large.

That’s the nature of the challenge as New York considers the complex calculus of returning to some semblance of post-coronavirus normalcy. As Long Island and state officials wrestle with those decisions, it can be difficult to see the road back.

But the reopening, underway in some places, will begin here at some point, too. That will force our nation, state, region and each of us to deal with the many flaws the virus has exposed in our systems, organizations and ways of life. We must reckon with those flaws, and resist the temptation of thinking that a vaccine and improved treatments for COVID-19 will resolve everything. They won’t.

Our economy is staggering. More than 287,000 Long Islanders filed for unemployment over the past eight weeks. National unemployment is near 15%, and higher for lower-paid workers, minorities and young adults. A severe recession looms, perhaps a depression if our leaders don’t act smartly. Local government revenue has cratered; services might soon follow. Mental health services are under increasing strain from people suffering from a toxic brew of job losses, health worries and isolation. Shuttered school systems are responding unevenly; students in wealthier districts are positioned to stay on track while children in poorer districts risk falling further behind.

How do we make fundamental changes in the way we live to try to ensure that this doesn’t happen again, and to better prepare us if it does? How do we reexamine every aspect of our society to strengthen what works and revamp what doesn’t?

We need big ideas and big changes. Some things already were happening, like remote learning and the use of robots in the service industry, but the virus is accelerating our pace into the future. We can adapt because we’ve already done it.

A few months ago, many of us would have dismissed what we’re doing now — staying home as much as possible, keeping our distance from one another, wearing masks when we’re out — as impossible, something from the realm of science fiction. Now, most of us want to continue doing it even as some agitate to return to life as we knew it before COVID-19.

That shows that collectively we understand that we can make a difference through our behavior — and that we must make this difference for our common survival. It also shows we understand that in the face of a threat like this, our lives cannot remain the same. There is no going back.

The coronavirus that caused COVID-19 is not the first to infect our generation, nor will it be the last. The next pandemic is a matter of when, not if. So this virus presents a challenge we all must embrace. How do we change?

Here are some issues for Long Islanders to consider.

WORKPLACES

GOVERNMENT

EDUCATION

HEALTH CARE

SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY & PRIVACY

CITIES & SUBURBS

TRANSPORTATION

PERSONAL BEHAVIOR

LEISURE & TRAVEL

Join the conversation: A post-pandemic LI

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Contact tracers are featured in the "Life Under Listen: What it is like to be a COVID-19 contact tracer
A fundraising email from the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign Filler: So, I heard from Trump, his sons and Biden
SBU professor Stephanie Kelton featured in an episode Listen: Behind the stimulus money
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on Young: Putin's Russia is 20 years in the making
This chart shows the average residential electrical usage Ciolli: East End rentals, average electric use jumps during lockdown
Photo of jigsaw puzzle being worked on by Dobie: Understanding life one piece at a time
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search