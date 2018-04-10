Some senators who grilled Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday apparently have never been on Facebook. Some might have yet to embrace the internet.

But after the tsunami of revelations about Russian infiltration of Facebook’s platform in the 2016 presidential election and the misuse of user data by Cambridge Analytica, these members of Congress finally have woken up to the urgency to protect the personal information collected by giant social media platforms.

Regulation is needed. Everyone knows it. The uncertainty and challenge are the form and extent of new privacy rules. But they must come, because Facebook has proved time and again that the government cannot leave that task to it and others like Instagram and Twitter.

In 2011, Facebook entered into a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission regarding charges that it deceived users by telling them their data could remain private while allowing it to be made public and shared. Not much has changed. On the eve of Zuckerberg’s testimony, advocacy and privacy groups accused YouTube, whose corporate parent is Google, of illegally collecting data on millions of child users.

The tipping point for this week’s grilling of Zuckerberg — the House Energy and Commerce Committee takes its turn Wednesday — was recent news that Cambridge, the British firm that received nearly $6 million from Donald Trump’s campaign, improperly gained access to the data of 87 million Facebook users to develop psychological profiles for targeting voters.

Regulations should reflect basic principles. Users should have to agree to allow their data, which range from biographical information to personal interests and contacts, to be collected and shared. Users should not be forced to opt out of collection. The process of granting permission should be easy to understand. There should be limits on how data are shared with companies and how they use the information. A bipartisan Senate bill to require disclosures about who paid for online campaign ads is a starting point for a different, but similarly troublesome front. Europe is ahead of us, with privacy rules set to take effect in May. Congress must decide whether it also likes the European stick — fines of up to 4 percent of global revenue for companies that misuse users’ data.

America is at a turning point. Skepticism of big tech is growing. People are realizing that if they are not paying for something, they themselves are the product being sold. The #DeleteFacebook movement includes lots of regular folks among the platform’s 2.2 billion users, and tech giants like Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Tesla/SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Privacy-oriented sites are seeing slow but steady increases in users.

Zuckerberg said he accepts responsibility for all the mistakes and spent lots of time Tuesday apologizing. We’ve seen the apology tour before. And more might be necessary. Given Facebook’s recent announcement that the data of vastly more people had been breached by Cambridge than originally thought, it seems unlikely that the company knows the full extent of possible data misuse by other parties.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The law, it is said, is always behind the technology. It’s time for our government to catch up. — The editorial board