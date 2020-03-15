Opportunity to head off trouble

On Dec. 31, as the coronavirus began to sicken people in alarming numbers in Wuhan, China, that nation’s government informed the World Health Organization of the outbreak.

By Feb. 29, the first coronavirus fatality in the United States was reported, of a nursing home resident in Washington state. That facility quickly became the epicenter of transmission and fatalities in the nation.

The United States failed to prepare for this crisis.

The nation cannot afford the same blunder of underreaction, bureaucratic incompetence and poor execution of emergency measures in addressing the economic threat the coronavirus poses. A bipartisan relief package announced Friday is a good start to dealing with the brewing economic storm, but more will be needed.

The tentative deal will expand federal Medicaid spending, and provide federal reimbursement for paid sick leave as well as family and medical leave, an unprecedented expansion. It also will enable for free coronavirus testing and extended unemployment insurance and food stamps.

All that is necessary because the nation is reeling. Trillions of dollars have already been lost in the financial markets, which continue to be roiled with volatility. And while the stock market is not the same thing as the economy, large losses on Wall Street inevitably are felt on Main Street.

If national and international supply chains falter, and closures and quarantines slow commerce to a crawl, job losses could mount, dampening spending and creating a cycle of slowdown and dysfunction.

The federal government must act quickly and aggressively. President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national state of emergency Friday was an overdue but good move that could help ease the crisis by allowing those individuals and families especially hurt by the illness to receive disaster aid.

Still, much more will need to be done, including significant funding to help states and municipalities cope with the crippling expenses of coronavirus and the budget-busting loss of revenue an economic slowdown and stock market meltdown bring. Putting off the April 15 tax filing deadline, as Trump has suggested, would relieve financial pressure. If the problems look to be deepening, Trump’s vacation from payroll taxes deserves consideration, too. But political wrangling over other needed steps can’t undermine the nation’s confidence or stimulus efforts to avoid a serious downturn.

Some of what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House have agreed upon to address the impact of the coronavirus needs to continue beyond this crisis. Paid sick leave is the biggest example. If anything, this pandemic has taught us that the health of each one of us is interwoven. Sick people working because they cannot afford to stay home takes a toll on all of us.

The United States is playing catchup with the health menace of coronavirus. It may yet have time to prevent an economic catastrophe, and last week’s moves were a big step toward that. But overcoming this means coming together as a nation. And that means Republicans and Democrats in Congress and Trump must resist pinching pennies and promoting culture wars.

— The editorial board