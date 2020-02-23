End New York's gambling ban

New Yorkers who enjoy daily fantasy sports gaming can keep playing for now, even though a recent state intermediate appeals court pronounced such gaming illegal in the state.

The decision saw right through a 2016 law which declared that fantasy sports is not really gambling.

The judges said it is gambling, barred by New York’s Constitution. Now it’s time for the state to stop playing games and do the hard work of amending the Constitution to make it clear that gambling is legal in New York. That’s the only way to take the farce out of a legal system that allows bets on horse racing to be placed from phones or computers, allows bets on all other sports to be placed only in person at the upstate casinos, allows slot machines in the state but not table games or poker, and has created a legal disparity between daily fantasy sports wagering and traditional sports wagering that is entirely irrational.

This controversy over daily fantasy sports began in 2015 when then-New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman sent cease-and-desist letters to DraftKings and FanDuel demanding they stop accepting plays from New York. He was right on the law but wrong on the will of the people. These games, in which players create their own athletic rosters for a day or longer and compete against other players for large prizes, are beloved by hundreds of thousands of New York devotees, and of little interest to anyone else.

But they are gambling. And gambling is constitutionally banned in New York, except for the increasingly numerous exceptions where the Constitution has been amended. These carveouts include horse tracks and off-track betting, lotteries, several casinos spread out over the state, sports betting at those casinos, and slot machine parlors on Long Island and all over the state.

The law passed in 2016 to skirt Schneiderman’s ban attempted to argue that fantasy sports was not gambling because it involves a “skill.” Courts across the nation, including in New York, have ruled against that logic with games such as poker, determining that they are gambling.

A better justification, although no sure bet, is that daily fantasy games are sports betting, which would make them legal for on-premise play at the state’s five Indian and four commercial casinos, all of which are hours from the downstate population. And that would not help the vast majority of daily fantasy sports players who place their action on phones and computers because New York hasn’t legalized internet sports betting in its Constitution.

New York is losing tens or hundreds of millions of dollars a year as gamblers wager on sports legally in other states, often driving to New Jersey to place wagers via smartphone. And it’s only a matter of time before daily fantasy sports players here are again cut off by a final court ruling.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The only way to simplify and make fair what has become one of New York’s most complex and capricious areas of law is to amend the Constitution by simply removing the ban on gambling that no longer serves any purpose in a state awash with wagers.

— The editorial board