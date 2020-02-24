The power of Weinstein verdict

It was power that Harvey Weinstein wielded when he held meetings with women in his hotel rooms.

It was power that the Oscar-winning film producer abused when he dangled jobs in front of actresses before assaulting them.

It was power that dozens of women feared for their livelihoods if they didn’t give Weinstein what he wanted.

It was power that Weinstein used to guarantee that his behavior would go unchallenged by his victims, the industry and law enforcement.

With Weinstein’s conviction Monday in a Manhattan state trial court for committing a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape, that power is gone, and a message has been sent about equalizing power in society.

The Weinstein story has been all about power, and about a rebalancing of gender relations. It has been too easy for men to lord their power over women. Weinstein is one of many whose behavior epitomizes the abhorrent practices that the #MeToo movement swelled up to protest in 2017. He joins a growing list of convicted high-profile individuals, from comedian Bill Cosby to former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Despite women bringing their past claims about Weinstein to police in some cities only to mysteriously see the investigations dropped, it took aggressive media reporting about his hideous behavior to change the power dynamic. Many alleged offenses are now past the statute of limitations and some women feared baring their lives for full inspection. That caution isn’t surprising — the women who did testify, including Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, found their complex relationships with Weinstein open for criticism. Defense attorneys pointed to friendly messages and some consensual sexual encounters with Weinstein as a pathway to exoneration.

The jury, which consisted of seven men and five women, acquitted Weinstein of tougher charges that he was a sexual predator, which could have carried a life sentence. Testimony about older offenses may not have fared as well with the panel. Clearly, the jurors accepted their responsibility to do justice.

Still, Weinstein is now a convicted rapist, facing a maximum sentence of 29 years. And his day of reckoning will continue in California where other charges have been filed.

It was not long ago that Weinstein was at the top of the entertainment industry and abusing the largesse of his power. It was not long ago that it was impossible to imagine him powerless. His case will now be a historical marker in the nation’s understanding of what’s appropriate behavior between men and women. A strength of #MeToo was bringing this change about and showing women that they have allies.

There is more to do. But the shift that has taken place is powerful to see.

— The editorial board