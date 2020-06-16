TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

Reasons for optimism for Hempstead students

Rockville Centre Schools Superintendent William Johnson. On July

Rockville Centre Schools Superintendent William Johnson. On July 1, Johnson will take on the roll of state monitor for the Hempstead School District. Credit: Danielle Silverman

By The Editorial Board
Print

State education officials wisely selected retiring Rockville Centre schools superintendent William Johnson as monitor for the troubled Hempstead school district. Now he and Hempstead officials must make this partnership work to deliver, finally, the quality education Hempstead's students deserve.

The highly respected Johnson is eager for the challenge. So far, Hempstead board members have publicly welcomed him. With guidance from state-appointed adviser Jack Bierwirth the past two years, Hempstead has taken some positive steps in academic performance and finances and is building a new elementary school. All that is reason for optimism.

But the school board still is fractious, and in flux after the March death of president David Gates. There is much more work to be done on academics, including educating English language learners, and on finances with possible state aid cuts and students fleeing for area charter schools. Johnson's first order of business: drafting a desperately needed conflict of interest policy. A decision must be made about the future of acting superintendent Regina Armstrong, who has done a credible job.

New state laws that set the monitor position also created a financial monitor in Wyandanch, Long Island's poorest school district. Albert Chase, a former Garden City school business official, helped the board there construct a budget that would hike taxes by 3.3%, a proposal Chase rightly called "responsible."

Both positions were needed. Johnson and Chase are approaching their tasks with the proper spirit of collaboration. The road back is long and the work is hard. Hopefully, these new steps are just the beginning.

— The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Photo of the NYCB Live / Nassau Veterans Marshall: What will happen to the Nassau Hub now?
Salon Montáage in Oceanside featured in an episode Listen: The return of haircuts
Bryant Lewis, of Holtsville, chants as a crowd Dobie: The reality and promise of change
Protestors walk alongside drivers in solidarity of the Chiusano: A strange moment draped in protest
The statues on the Confederate monument are covered O'Reilly: What would Lincoln say about Confederate monuments?
If a climate of groupthink in the mainstream Young: The troubling impact of groupthink
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search