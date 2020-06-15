Wise decision on housing program

By relinquishing responsibility for Hempstead’s housing choice voucher program, Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin made a wise decision.

Now, it’s up to federal, state and local officials to make sure the program is transferred into appropriate hands quickly, so town residents and others who depend on the vouchers can get the housing they need.

When under the auspices of the town, the program was poorly managed, to the troublesome point where vouchers went unused and money — as much as $1.3 million — went unspent. For years, the town lacked the staff and resources and, more important, the commitment to make the program a priority, and at times, according to former Supervisor Laura Gillen, political opposition prevented fixes from being made.

Now that Clavin chose to give up the program, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has to approve Hempstead’s decision. That should be a priority for HUD. Then, if all goes well, the program would be handed off to New York’s public housing agency — the state’s Homes and Community Renewal division.

In turn, state officials expect to hand the program over to Nassau County, which will manage the vouchers. Nassau already handles about 2,500 vouchers for residents in the county. County officials said they’re willing and able to handle Hempstead’s vouchers, too, and Nassau is committed to the program, but the county will need support. It’ll be important for the state to make sure the transition goes smoothly, that Nassau has the capacity and staff to handle Hempstead’s vouchers, and that landlords are on board. The town can issue more than 400 vouchers, but only 143 are in use now. That has to change.

Known as Section 8, the housing choice program, run by HUD, allows poor, disabled, or elderly residents to use vouchers for rent or utilities. Hempstead’s waiting list had grown to more than 3,500 households — both living in the town and not, a list the county will now manage.

Hempstead residents, and those across Long Island, deserve a program that’s well-managed. They’ll get it with a well-run Nassau program, as long as the county devotes the necessary staff and resources, and publicly reports on its progress.

But even after fixes are made, federal housing vouchers won’t be enough. Affordable housing remains one of the region’s most significant challenges, and it’ll become all the more important as Long Island emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. With thousands unemployed, and others earning far less than they were pre-pandemic, many Nassau and Suffolk residents find themselves with less income, and therefore will look to spend less on housing. Long Islanders will need a multitude of housing opportunities, at a variety of price points. Developers should be encouraged to build more affordable housing, while state and local officials should look to incentivize, encourage, and quickly approve such projects.

With the right mix of housing, plus a well-managed voucher program, Nassau can give both current and future residents the opportunity to find a home here.

— The editorial board