TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

Hempstead Town takes a smart step to keep its young adults

Rethinking zoning is one step toward finding ways to attract and keep the younger generation that wants to stay on Long Island.

Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman spearheaded the effort

Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman spearheaded the effort to rezone areas of Lawrence, picutred, and Inwood.  Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By The Editorial Board
Print

Today’s lesson in good zoning decisions is taught to you by . . . the Town of Hempstead. Yes, that’s right.

First, the Hempstead Town Board recently approved a crucial rezoning of the areas near the Inwood and Lawrence train stations, allowing for buildings up to five stories and 60 units per acre, with as much as 20 percent of the housing deemed “affordable.” The board also approved plans for a 230-unit apartment building in Oceanside.

Then, Hempstead Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney announced plans to form a commission to review the town zoning code to make sure mixed-use and apartment projects are not prohibited by “antiquated, 1970s-style zoning ordinances.”

The councilwoman’s move forward was in part inspired by research by nextLI, a Newsday initiative that found that two-thirds of young Long Islanders plan to leave Long Island within five years.

Of course, there’s a long way to go before Hempstead Town really changes its attitudes toward housing and new projects. Just this month, two councilmen emerged with typical “suburban way of life” concerns about Belmont Park’s redevelopment.

But any path forward starts with a few forward-thinking leaders. Hempstead is smart to get on board. Rethinking zoning is one step toward finding ways to attract and keep the younger generation that wants to stay, but can’t afford to do so.

Each town and village also must do more to welcome different types of housing and projects. The track record on that remains mixed. In one example, Islandia Mayor Allan Dorman said last month that he does not support apartments in the village. “Not once. Zip. Nada.”

The consequences of Islandia’s response, if replicated by other municipalities, will be devastating to the region’s future. Hempstead is trying a better way.

 — The editorial board

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Daniel C. Levler of Islip is executive vice Filler: AME balks at proposed contract
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to Dobie: Schumer lobs grenade into climate talks
Protesters rally on Sunday at the Alabama Capitol Filler: Dishonesty on both sides of abortion debate
New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, at Ciolli: NY Dems to make voting easier for constituents
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in the season Young: 'GoT': A song of ice, fire and relevance
Ed Cox, Chairman of the NYGOP, speaks to Ciolli: Cox falls from grace
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search