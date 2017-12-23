There is a nobility to that central aspect of the holiday season, gift-giving.

The time spent waiting in line at stores or scrolling through websites is (almost) over. The inevitable screeds about commercialization of Christmas have been written. So now it’s time to celebrate our offerings.

There is the care that goes into selecting the perfect item, just the right shirt or dress or electronic gadget. We look for and often find exactly what the recipient needs, a pleasure all its own.

Expense doesn’t have to be part of the equation. There is the laudable ingenuity when a gift is made by hand — from the carefully polished carving to the questionably symmetrical macaroni necklace from a child.

There is the artistry and perfectly communicated sentiment of a well-written card, and the virtue of giving what you can. If you can’t afford gifts, there is the present of time or kind words. And there is the societal glue of charitable giving, when you might contribute without even knowing the face of those who will receive.

Most poignantly, perhaps, there is the unadulterated joy of children getting ready to open presents from Santa or parents or family or friends. There is their excitement at the appearance of something high on their list. But there is also the way that they can be happy with whatever is wrapped or bagged and placed in their hands. And though they might be thrilled with the new, the perfectly chosen present, that’s not really what’s most important. Ultimately, they can take comfort in the obvious truth that that they are loved. The feeling of togetherness and affection is a present all its own.

That’s worth celebrating and remembering 365 days a year. — The editorial board